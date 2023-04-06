2 Separate Stabbings Reported at LA Metro Stations

Two people were stabbed Thursday at or near stations on the LA Metro Red Line, and the attacker or attackers were still at large.

The first attack occurred at the Metro Hollywood/Western Station. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene at around 4:55 p.m.

The victim's condition was not immediately available.

The attack caused a brief interruption in service on the Metro B (Red) Line, but all trains were back operating on a normal schedule later Thursday, according to LA Metro.

Then, a 35-year-old man was stabbed at the Westlake/MacArthur Park station on the 600 block of Alvarado Street, the LAPD said. That attack happened around 8:23 p.m.

The man suffered cuts to his neck and torso, but he was found conscious and breathing, the LAPD said. The attacker was carrying a large knife and ran away.

It was not clear whether the same person was responsible for both stabbings.