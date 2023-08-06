Griffith Park

3-acre fire burns near LA Zoo in Griffith Park

No injuries were reported in the blaze

By City News Service

Firefighters respond to a vegetation fire at Griffith Park on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
NBCLA

Firefighters contained a small brush fire that burned an estimated three acres of vegetation in Griffith Park on Sunday.

The fire that ignited near 5400 W. Zoo Drive was reported around 6 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The department dispatched 50 firefighters and a water-dropping helicopter to the scene. The flames were contained in about half an hour, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Two county fire department hand crews were expected to join in the mop-up operations, he said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Griffith ParkLos Angeles Fire Departmentfire
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us