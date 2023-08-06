3-acre fire burns near LA Zoo in Griffith Park

Firefighters contained a small brush fire that burned an estimated three acres of vegetation in Griffith Park on Sunday.

The fire that ignited near 5400 W. Zoo Drive was reported around 6 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The department dispatched 50 firefighters and a water-dropping helicopter to the scene. The flames were contained in about half an hour, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Two county fire department hand crews were expected to join in the mop-up operations, he said.