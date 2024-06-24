3 hospitalized in crash involving LAPD cruiser

Three people were hospitalized Sunday in Jefferson Park following a car crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser, authorities said.

The crash was reported sometime before 6 p.m. on Adams Boulevard near Gramercy Place. There, police were on the way to respond to a request for assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Department regarding a call of a psychiatric patient with a knife. While on the way, the police cruiser and at least one other vehicle crashed.

Three people – the two officers and one man – were hospitalized. LAPD said the officers sustained minor injuries while the man, who had to be pulled out of the vehicle to safety, was in critical condition. He was described as breathing but not conscious.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately disclosed.