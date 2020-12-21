3 Men Booted From Anaheim Strip Club Accused of Returning and Using AK-47-Style Rifle to Shoot Up Club

Three men were charged Monday in a drive-by shooting at an Anaheim strip club on Halloween that injured four people.

The suspects, who were kicked out of the Sahara Theatre, at 1210 S. State College Blvd., for refusing to wear masks got into a red Toyota Camry and opened fire on the strip club with an AK-47-style rifle about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 31, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

Four victims, a mix of patrons and employees, were injured in the shooting, Carringer said. The injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

The suspects were identified as Edgar Nava-Ayala, 34, Juan Acosta-Soto, 20, and Daniel Ocampo Nava, 22, all of Anaheim, Carringer said. Acosta-Soto was driving the Camry during the shooting, Carringer said.

Police recovered the gun used in the shooting as the suspects were arrested, he said.

All three pleaded not guilty Monday in a hearing in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and were ordered to return to court Jan. 4 for a pretrial hearing in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Nava-Ayala is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with an assault weapon and a count of shooting into an occupied building. He also faces sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, the personal use of an assault weapon and causing great bodily injury. He could face up to 82 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

Ocampo Nava is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with an assault weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied building. He also faces sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder and supplying a firearm for the commission of a felony. He faces up to 21 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

Acosta-Soto is charged with three counts of assault with an assault weapon and a count of shooting into an occupied building, all felonies. He faces a sentence of 17 years and four months in prison if convicted at trial.