3 people shot inside minivan in Northridge

Officers found the victims at a 7-Eleven in the San Fernando Valley community.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three people were hospitalized after they were shot inside a minivan early Friday Jan. 19, 2024 in Northridge.
Three people were hospitalized after they were shot inside a minivan early Friday morning in Northridge.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday near Corbin Avenue and Parthenia Street. The victims were inside the van when two people approached them and opened fire, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Officers found the victims in a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot.

Two were hospitalized in critical condition. A third was in stable condition.

Detailed descriptons of the shooters were not available.

