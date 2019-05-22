4 People Killed in Suspected Street Racing Crash on 710 Freeway

Four people were killed in a traffic collision on the (710) Freeway in South Gate.
The crash was reported at 3:15 a.m. shortly after two vehicles were seen racing on the 710 Freeway at Firestone Boulevard.
According to California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball, one vehicle ran into a poll and caught on fire while another one crashed into a wall on the right shoulder of the freeway.
As of 4:12 a.m., lanes two, three and four will be blocked for unknown duration.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.