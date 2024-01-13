4 arrested after sheriff's deputies walk into robbery in process at Carson 7-Eleven

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at the right place at the right time Saturday when he walked into a robbery in process at a Carson 7-Eleven.

Four men were arrested after they stormed into a 7-Eleven convenience store on Avalon Boulevard. Surveillance footage showed three of the men jump the counter in an attempt to access the cash register. Moments later, a sheriff’s deputy walks in with some backup.

According to LASD, the men who were arrested were linked to a previous robbery at a 7-Eleven in Compton. Law enforcement did not reveal the names of the individuals who were arrested.

Customers told NBC4 they are upset the foiled crime took place in their community.

“It’s not OK for people to think it’s OK to walk into a business and steal and take money,” Lizeth Cortez said. “People work hard for their money every day. For someone to come in and steal it, it’s not OK.”

No injuries were reported in connection with the Carson robbery on Saturday.

In a separate robbery, three men and two women stole money from a 7-Eleven in Chinatown. It is unclear how much cash they took off with.