4 cars torched in Chinatown; Vandal remains on the loose

A fifth vehicle was damaged in the overnight fire.

By Anastassia Olmos and Karla Rendon

Four cars were torched in Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday, May 26, 2024.
Residents in a Chinatown neighborhood woke up to flames outside their windows when several cars were set ablaze overnight.

Four cars were torched along Bunker Hill Avenue and Bartlett Street around 4 a.m. Sunday in what was believed to be a random attack. A fifth vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

At the scene, investigators gathered alcohol containers left behind and asked residents in the area for home surveillance cameras that could have captured the vandal. Neighbors who spoke with NBC4 said crime in Chinatown has gotten worse in the last three weeks.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the crime. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division at 213-486-6606.

