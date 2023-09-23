$5.4 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Burbank

A Powerball lottery ticket worth $5.4 million was sold at a liquor store in Burbank, Saturday's drawing revealed.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was drawn in the LA County city. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, which can be both less and more than $1 million.

There were three other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The one sold in Michigan is worth $2 million, because the player utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The ones sold in Florida and New York are each worth $1 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing to $785 million, the fourth-largest in the history of the game which began in 1992 and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and the Powerball number was 21. The estimated jackpot was $748 million, the seventh-largest in Powerball history and 12th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The drawing was the 28th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.