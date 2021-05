The 5 Freeway was closed in both directions Wednesday in Commerce due to police activity.

The freeway was closed late following a report of a person on an overpass between the 605 Freeway and the 710 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Both sides of the freeway reopened at about 1:45 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was taken into custody.