5 Freeway near Santa Clarita to close through Thursday

Sections of the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita will be closed for construction for the next three nights.

Southbound sections of the freeway from Calgrove Boulevard to the State Route 14 interchange will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. – a roughly four mile stretch.

There will be no road closures during the day.

Caltrans recommends southbound travelers on the 5 Freeway exit at Newhall Ranch Road and continue east on Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road to the southbound SR-14/I-5 Interchange.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Crews will replace three overhead freeway signs as part of the $679 million North County Enhancement Project.

Work will begin Monday night and end Thursday morning.