$5 million Scratchers ticket sold in Temecula

Four Scratchers tickets purchased at Southern California businesses have once again made new millionaires, the California Lottery announced Friday.

According to the state agency, the largest jackpot was a Scratchers ticket, California State Riches, worth $5 million. The ticket was purchased at the ARCO gas station located on Winchester Road in Temecula.

The winner of that ticket was identified by the Lottery office as John Green.

Three other players joined the millionaire club after winning $2 million with the Instant Prize Crossword ticket.

Monica Mazariegos purchased the ticket at Code 66 Smoke Shop in Fullerton.

Mamikon Zakaryan bought the ticket at Dales Jr. Liquors in Hollywood.

Foad Ishak picked up his lucky ticket from Copper Lamp Liquor in Monrovia.

There are currently more than 50 Scratchers tickets available, according to the California Lottery website. Tickets may range from $1 to $30

Three of the latest winners purchased the popular Instant Prize Crossword ticket, which sells for $20. The top prize is $2,000,000.

The ticket worth $5,000,000 purchased in Temecula, California State Riches, also sells for $20.

You can check out all the tickets here.