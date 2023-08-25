5 shot following fight in Pasadena

Five people were found shot following a fight in Pasadena Friday night.

The victims were on the ground on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard when police officers arrived around 7:33 p.m., Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said. Four victims were taken to a hospital, while another took themselves to the hospital.

The shooting stemmed from some sort of fight, Cuellar said. There was no immediate description of the gunman.