5-year-old boy killed, grandmother hurt in Gardena hit-and-run

Police in Gardena are searching for the driver who killed a 5-year-old boy and his grandmother in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

Law enforcement received a call of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Marine Avenue and Budlong Avenue. There, police officers found two pedestrians on the road.

The child died at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Gardena Police Department. Candles, flowers and a teddy bear now lay where the deadly crash occurred as the victims’ family process the tragedy.

While loved ones grapple with their loss, police are continuing their search for the driver. The driver turned north on Budlong Avenue when they hit the pedestrians at the crosswalk. They are believed to have taken off in the same direction.

A detailed description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Investigator Jose Zamudio at 310-217-6189 or Sergeant Daniel Guzzo at 310-217-6122.