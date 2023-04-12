$58K Sofa Snatched From Beverlywood Furniture Store

A Beverlywood business was hit with the theft of a very expensive sofa.

But now with a little help from some alert community members, the owners think they know who did it.

Early Monday a burglar cut the video feed from a camera and broke into the business to steal a sofa.

If you visit Merit in Beverlywood you’ll notice they sell a lot of things.

“I sell stuff that I like, I sell stuff that’s hard to find,” Paul Bearman, owner of Merit, said. “We do a lot of mid-century furniture, art, objects, taxidermy.”

This week owner Bearman is at his store in the Hampton’s, but he can’t get over what happened at his Los Angeles location Monday.

“The guy knew exactly what he was looking for, he didn’t take anything else. Broke in, took that one item and left,” Bearman said.

Around 3 a.m., a burglar broke in and stole a $58,000 dollar sofa by Roche Bobois.

“It’s called the Mah Jong Sofa. Missoni fabric, it kind of looks like a woman’s dress, it’s just really pretty, silk and corduroy, a beautiful pattern,” Bearmn said.

The Gallery Director Marcos described surveillance that shows a man backing up this white van, he cut the video feed, then broke into the store and committed the crime.

“And this is where the sofa was, right here, in front of this beach cities sign,” Marcos said.

After police showed up, Paul took to social media and offered a reward hoping to get it back.

“It got a tremendous amount of attention and we actually got some hits on that as well,” Bearman said. “There was an anonymous tip that said the exact words ‘I know who took your sofa’”

Through Zoom, Bearman showed videos he was sent by an anonymous tipster.

He says the first shows someone leaving a white van outside a downtown apartment complex just hours after the theft.

“You see him unloading my sofa which is extremely specific in pattern and color and just carts it up to his house,” Bearman said.

LAPD has not made an arrest and said their investigation is ongoing.

But in this city where crime is on the rise, Bearman said this case isn’t about money.

“For me it’s more about the principal and the violation,” Bearman said.

He wants the suspect arrested and he’d like his sofa back.

Bearman said he recognized the person in the video and said several business owners have been in touch about the suspected thief.