7-Eleven Clerk Killed During Robbery in Whittier

By City News Service

Jane Yamamoto

A clerk was shot and killed Saturday during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Whittier, police said.

The robbery occurred at 5:45 a.m. at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, where the clerk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a watch commander at the Whittier Police Department.

"Preliminarily it appears the suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery. For unknown reasons the suspect fired the handgun killing the clerk," according to a police statement.

The killer was described as a man about 5-feet-7 inches tall. His face was partially covered and he was wearing a dark hoodie with a gray hoodie underneath, police said.

Whittier police asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call detectives at 562-567-9281.

