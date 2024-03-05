7 LA City Council seats are up for grabs. Here is what you need to know

On Super Tuesday, residents in seven LA City Council districts will decide who will represent them or choose top two candidates who will head to the November runoff.

The council currently serves over 3.8 million people and is made up of 15 members, each representing approximately 260,000 residents within defined district lines.

City Council District 2

District 2 is located in the East San Fernando Valley, covering the communities of North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, Valley Glen, Valley Village, Van Nuys and Toluca Lake. About 260, 065 people live in this district.

Councilmember Paul Krekorian will not be running for reelection after serving 14 years due to term limits. Seven candidates are running for this seat:

More than $1.3 million in campaign contributions was raised for this seat as of Feb. 17, according to the Los Angeles Ethics Committee. Campaign finances for all city council candidates can be found in their website.

City Council District 4

District 4 is considered the only "bridge district" in the city, encompassing communities from both sides of the Santa Monica mountains. The communities include parts of Silver Lake to Los Feliz, Hollywood Hills, Sherman Oaks to Encino, and parts of Studio City, Van Nuys and Reseda.

The district is currently represented by Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is running for a second term. Raman has been in office since 2020, serving in several committees, such as the Housing and Homelessness Committee and the Transportation Committee.

Raman is facing two challengers:

Over $770,000 in campaign contributions were raise for this seat.

City Council District 6

District 6 covers much of the central and eastern San Fernando Valley, including the communities of Arleta, Lake Balboa, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys, and Sun Valley. Councilmember Imelda Padilla currently represents the district after winning a special election in June 2023 to replace Nury Martinez.

Padilla is facing two challengers:

More than $130,000 in campaign contributions were raised for this seat.

City Council District 8

District 8 includes the neighborhoods of Baldwin Hills, Chesterfield Square, Crenshaw, Leimert Park, Jefferson Park, West Adams and western parts of South Los Angeles. Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson is running for his third and final term in this election cycle.

A total of two candidates, and the incumbent, are running for this seat:

More than $200,000 in campaign contributions were raised for this seat.

City Council District 10

District 10 covers the neighborhoods of Arlington Heights, Koreatown, Mid-City, Olympic Park, Palms, South Robertson, West Adams, West Pico and Wilshire Center. Councilmember Heather Hutt was appointed to the seat in 2022 following federal charges on former representative Mark Ridley-Thomas. She is looking to secure a full-time term.

Hutt and four other candidates are running for this seat:

More than $900,000 in campaign contributions were raised for this seat.

City Council District 12

District 12 covers much of the central San Fernando Valley, with the neighborhoods of Chatsworth, Granada Hills, North Hills, Northridge, Porter Ranch, Reseda, and West Hills. Councilmember John Lee is running for reelection, making it his second term if elected. Lee has been serving since 2020.

Lee has one opponent:

More than $500,000 in campaign contributions were raised for this seat.

City Council District 14

District 14 includes the neighborhoods of Downtown LA, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Garvanza, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, and Monterey Hills. The district is currently represented by Kevin de León, who is looking to secure a second term after fending off several recall attempts since being elected in 2020.

Eight candidates are running for this seat:

Over $1 million in campaign contributions were raised for this seat.

Voters within each district have the opportunity to elect a representative at vote centers on March 5, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find the the nearest polling center, click here.