9-year-old receives special wheelchair in time for Taylor Swift concert

A 9-year-old girl received a very special surprise just in time to see Taylor Swift in concert Wednesday night.

Madison Hendrickson is described as a “major Swiftie,” who just got the surprise of her life, courtesy of a non-profit that outfits special wheelchairs for kids of all ages.

She applied for a Taylor Swift themed chair about a year and a half ago, and took delivery in the parking lot.

“She used Taylor's songs to get her through some hospital stays. She'd facetime with her sister and sing them,” Christine Getman with magicwheelchair.org said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The young girl knew she was going to the Taylor Swift concert, but she'd been told her wheelchair needed some repairs.

She was brought just outside Sofi Stadium for her to set eyes on her brand new, Taylor Swift themed wheelchair for the very first time.

Madison's favorite album is "Reputation,” and Taylor Swift sometimes performs onstage with an enormous snake head.

So that's what now encircles the young girl’s wheelchair, and she squealed with delight the moment she saw it.

“I love seeing her happy like this. This is beyond the moon happy,” Halsey Hendrickson, the young girl’s mother said.

The snake is painted in Madison's all-time favorite color, purple, and it features chandelier pieces along the back, just as she likes them.

Madison has lived with cerebral palsy, along with other medical issues, and this gift from magic wheelchair will give her just one reason to forget about all of that tonight.

The other reason is seeing her pop star idol in concert, live on stage.

Taylor Swift and tens of thousands of Swifties will be feeling the music together Wednesday night; and one of them will have the coolest wheelchair in the entire stadium.