AMBER Alert Issued, Last Seen in Vancouver

An AMBER Alert was issued in Southern California just after 1 p.m. Saturday for an abducted child from Vancouver, Washington.

A 4-year-old girl was taken by her mother Thursday afternoon, and now local police are asking for help, according to KGW8 in Portland, Oregon.

The girl was on a court-supervised visit with her mother, Esmeralda Lopez, at the Vancouver Mall when she was taken, KGW8 said.

The 4-year-old's name is Aranza Lopez.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve, dark blue shirt with a bulldog on the front, said KGW8. Aranza was also wearing pink pants and PAW Patrol shoes.

Esmeralda, 21, is also a person-of-interest in a robbery that occurred around the same time as the abduction.

She was last seen wearing a red and white striped soccer jersey.

Based on the mother's history, police fear for Aranza's safety.

The car Esmeralda was using was described as a red Chevrolet Cobalt.

It has a Washington license plate that reads “BLK1552.”

Los Angeles was one of 26 counties to issue the AMBER Alert, according to CHP.

Many counties south of Vancouver and along the coast were notified.

If anyone has information, call 911.

No other information was available at this time.

