Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Cup of Democracy: Starbucks Makes Voter Registration Push Ahead of Midterm Elections

Secretary of State Alex Padilla visited a Los Feliz Starbucks to serve up coffee and democracy.

By Nathaniel Nunez

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Starbucks Helps Promote Voter Registration

    The state of California and Secretary of State Alex Padilla are teaming up with Starbucks to get people registered to vote before the Oct. 22 deadline. Mekahlo Medina reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (Published 47 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • The deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 22.

    • To check your registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

    • All corporate-owned Starbucks locations in California will participate in the program.

    Customers at a Los Feliz Starbucks may have recognized a familiar face behind the counter on Thursday.

    Secretary of State Alex Padilla played barista for an hour, serving up "coffee and democracy" as part of the company's voter registration push across California.

    Padilla worked the morning shift at the Starbucks Reserve, located on 2138 Hillhurst Ave. He worked with Starbucks baristas to prepare coffee and serve customers.

    Starbucks is partnering with the Secretary of State's "Democracy at Work" program to promote voter registration to customers and employees.

    All corporate Starbucks locations in California will install a "Coffee and Democracy" poster, featuring California's voter registration deadline and a link to the Secretary of State's online voter registration website

    The deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 22.

    To check your registration status and information such as voter preferences, what address you currently are registered under and voter history, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

    NBC4's Mekahlo Medina contributed to this report. 

