Amazon Store Opens in Glendale

An Amazon store has been established in Glendale to give holiday shoppers a convenient place to get their gifts. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Published Friday, Dec. 6, 2019)

Amazon customers looking for a more in-person approach to their holiday gift shopping can now visit the retail site’s first brick-and-mortar store in Southern California.

Amazon opened a 4-Star store at the Americana in Glendale Thursday. The store is the first of its kind in the Los Angeles area, and the eighth 4-Star store in the nation.

The store offers products from some of Amazon.com’s most popular categories, such as kitchen, home, toys and devices. The store stocks items that customers have rated four stars and above, that are top sellers or that are trending, according to an Amazon blog post.

The 4-Star store also features collections of products categorized as “Most-Wished-For” and “Trending Around LA” alongside cards that quote actual customer reviews to aid shoppers with their holiday shopping.

The first Amazon 4-Star store was opened in New York in September 2018 to provide customers with a physical location to find products that reflect what online shoppers buy.

In addition to the eight 4-Star stores currently in operation, four more are planned to open, with two being located in California.