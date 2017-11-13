Amazon is Hiring for 3,000 Jobs in the Inland Empire - NBC Southern California
Amazon is Hiring for 3,000 Jobs in the Inland Empire

Amazon says job offers will be made on the spot at two hiring events in November

By Willian Avila

    Online retail giant Amazon is looking to hire more than 3,000 workers for its facilities in the Inland Empire, with two hiring events planned in November.

    Many of the jobs are located at its centers in San Bernardino and Moreno Valley.

    Those interested in applying for jobs can do so in person at hiring events at the Moreno Valley City Conference & Recreation Center, 14075 Frederick St. in Moreno Valley (map) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 15. Amazon says job offers will be made on the spot.

    Job seekers can also apply online at amazon.com/peakjobs.

    New employees will help pick, pack and ship customers' holiday offers, the company says.

    Amazon says it offers "highly competitive wages" along with health and disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock, along with up to 20 weeks of paid leave.

