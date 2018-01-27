Amtrak Train Evacuated as Man Barricades Himself in Bathroom

In this photo, the Pacific Surfliner travels along the coastline in Del Mar, California. The Pacific Surfliner offers a unique vantage on the Southern California seascape connecting San Luis Obispo and San Diego through Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

A man barricaded himself inside a bathroom, forcing the evacuation of a train in Moorpark on Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train 1761, when a man barricaded himself in the train's café bathroom, forcing police to respond and "request possession" of the train, an Amtrak reservation agent said.

Passengers were evacuated to the train platform before police arrested 22-year-old Don Hamilton, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Hamilton wearing a tactical vest and carrying two duffel bags when he was seen talking to himself and boarded the train at the Simi Valley station, the VCSD said. Once inside the train, he dropped the bags and locked himself in the bathroom.

Passengers were evacuated once the train stopped at the Moorpark station. Police arrested Hamilton for being under the influence of narcotics, the VCSD said.

Amtrak requested buses to accommodate stranded passengers, the reservation agent said. Train services are not expected to resume until 11:30 a.m., Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service said on Twitter. Delays are also expected for trains 774, 763 and 782.