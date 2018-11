An Anaheim synagogue was evacuated during services after someone called in a bomb threat. Kim Tobin reports for NBC4 News Nov. 3, 2018. (Published Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018)

Makom Shalom synagogue in Anaheim was evacuated Saturday night after someone called with a bomb threat.

The call came during Saturday services around 7 p.m. Police swarmed the area, but no device was found.

After about an hour, everyone was allowed back inside and services continued.

The threat came seven days after the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.