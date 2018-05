KNBC-TV Power lines were knocked down Wednesday May 16, 2018 in a crash on Arrow Highway in La Verne.

Eastbound lanes of Arrow Highway in La Verne will be closed until midday due to a car crash that took down power lines.

The road will be shut down between Wheeler Avenue and B Street. SoCal Edison crews will need at least eight hours to repair damage to the lines caused when a Mercedes SUV crashed into a power pole at Arrow Highway and A Street about 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes