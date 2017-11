Mom Breastfeeding at Disneyland Receives Backlash and Support

A breastfeeding mom who shared a photo of two women "shaming" her at Disneyland said Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, that she is shocked by the response from people supporting and scolding her.

A California mom who posted a photo of her breastfeeding her son while two women look on in disgust at Disneyland has received both major backlash as well as support – something the mother said she never expected Monday.

Brittni Medina of Rancho Cucamonga, who attended the Anaheim park earlier in November, said her 10-month-old son became cranky while in line and she needed to feed him. She said she heard two women making comments behind her, saying she should go somewhere private.

Medina’s husband snapped a picture so people could "peep the haters."

The photo has been shared more than 1,000 times and liked more than 7,600 times.





The breastfeeding mom said the response has been overwhelmingly positive, despite detractors.

"No women should be shamed for feeding their baby uncovered," she said in the Facebook post.

Medina also updated her Facebook post to say that family members of the women had reached out to her, and one said he was ashamed of his aunt's behavior.

Disney released a statement to NBC4 in response to the breastfeeding debate:

In accordance with California law, mothers are welcome to breastfeed children at Disneyland Resort, and we have two Baby Care Centers available in our theme parks as well, with additional amenities for parents of infants and toddlers.