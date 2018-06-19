Paul Liotopoulis and James Kevios say they were passing the time as they usually do at a Burger King restaurant in Burbank when a man started stabbing their friend Tuesday June 19, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man in his 70s was stabbed late Tuesday morning in an apparently unprovoked attack at a Burger King in Burbank that was thwarted by a witness.

Paul Liotopoulis and James Kevios said they were passing time as they usually do at the restaurant in the 500 block of Victory Boulevard when a man with a knife approached their table and began stabbing a friend.

"All of the sudden, a man starts stabbing my friend," said Liotopoulis. "He was yelling, screaming.

"I was just minding my own business. I can't believe it."

Kezios said he initially thought the man, about 30 years old, was striking his friend with his fists. He then realized he was armed with a knife, repeatedly stabbing him in the head and side.



Liotopoulis said he held up a chair to defend himself as a stranger jumped in to help. That man held the assailant down and took the knife, witnesses said.

"He was strong enough to hold the guy down," said Kezios. "Thank God for him. Otherwise, he was going to kill everybody.



"We come here just to kill the time every day. This guy, I don't know what the hell happened to him today. It was nuts. He made no sense."

Details about the hospitalized victim's condition were not immediately available. Authorities did not immediately determine a motive for the attack.

The attacker also was hosptalized. At a midday news conference, police said the attacker appeared to be more seriously injured than the stabbing victim.



