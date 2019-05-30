Stabbing Victim Hospitalized After He Was Attacked on an Eaton Canyon Hiking Trail - NBC Southern California
Stabbing Victim Hospitalized After He Was Attacked on an Eaton Canyon Hiking Trail

The victim ran to a nearby home for help in the neighborhood at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    Toni Guinyard/KNBC-TV
    The Eaton Canyon hiking areas is pictured Monday Oct. 17, 2016.

    A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the stabbing of a man on a hiking trail in Eaton Canyon.

    The victim was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper body. Details about his condition were not available early Thursday.

    The stabbing occurred at about 8 p.m. on a trail at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. The victim ran to a nearby home at  Altadena Drive and Roosevelt Avenue for help.

    The suspect, identified only as a man in his mid-30s, was arrested shortly after deputies arrived in the neighborhood. A knife was recovered, according to the sheriff's department.

    The suspect was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $250,000.

    It was not clear why he was on the trail.

    Anyone with information about the attack was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Altadena Station at 626-798-1131 or by calling "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

