Fashion District Bust Nets $700,000 in Feces-Laced Cosmetics

On Thursday, a special task force responded to several complaints about cosmetics causing skin rashes with a sweeping bust that targeted 21 locations in the Fashion District of Los Angeles and recovered counterfeit goods retailing for an estimated $650-750k.

The LAPD-Piracy Unit coordinated the bust with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Central Bureau Vice Units assisting in the raid in the "Santee Alley" area of LA's Fashion District.

In all, the task force issued 15 businesses cease-and-desist orders and arrested six people for selling the illegal goods found to have high levels of bacteria.

In February of 2017, a similar task force responded to similar complaints from customers about rash-causing cosmetics. In the previous bust, investigators tested the items and found high levels of bacteria and traces of animal feces.

About a year later, investigators found the same products on display after receiving similar complaints and decided to act with strength. LAPD central division commanding officer Captain Marc Reina tweeted that the cosmetics "contain bacteria and human waste," suggesting that the creators of the conterfeit products had somehow sunk even lower than previously thought.

The bust included popular brands such as Kylie, Anastasia, Mac, Urban Decay, Naked and Too Faced. Considering unsatisfied customers likely put feces on their faces, Reina's message of "The best price is not always the best deal!" could be considered a massive understatement.