A fire damaged a 50-foot-by-100-foot warehouse early Wednesday in South Los Angeles.

No injuries were reported in the fire in the 2500 block of Main Street. The building was burning on all sides and part of its roof collapsed.

No firefighters were inside at the time.

More than 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. The fire was knocked down at about 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.