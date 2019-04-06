Goslings Hatch on Universal Studios Roof - NBC Southern California
Goslings Hatch on Universal Studios Roof

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    An unusual scene occurred on the roof of Universal Studios.

    A mother Canada goose laid eggs on the roof but after they hatched, they were unable to follow their parents.

    The Toronto Wildlife Centre posted the video on Facebook of the situation.

    The goslings were too young to fly and could not get themselves to the nearest source of water.

    Staff from Universal Studios came to the rescue and placed the little goslings in a box, luring the mother goose to follow them.

    They carefully carried the goslings, walking slowly with the mother goose trailing closely behind.

    The mother goose finally reached the water and the staff placed each gosling carefully into the water where they were reunited with their mother.

