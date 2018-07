One person was grazed Thursday in West Covina by a possible BB or pellet gun and police were searching for the culprit or culprits.

The incident was reported off the 10 Freeway at Barranca Street and East Garvey Avenue North, across from the Eastland Center.

The bullet shattered a window and grazed a driver in the neck. He was checked out at the scene but was not seriously hurt.

Police are also investigating four similar incidents in the area involving parked cars.