Hazmat Team Investigating Anthrax Scare at Hollywood Hills Home of Comedian Eric Idle

Authorities begin a hazmat investigation at the home of Eric Idle and Tania Kosevich on April 8, 2019. (File Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Residents at a Hollywood Hills home were evacuated Monday night after a piece of certified mail yielded an unknown powdery substance, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A resident opened the mail and a powder came out, so the resident called police at approximately 6:23 p.m., police said. The home is located in the 3100 block of Floye Drive.

Officials said they are treating the scene as an anthrax scare, though it was not immediately clear if the power was in fact the dangerous bacteria.

The home belongs to Eric Idle and Tania Kosevich, NBC4 confirmed. Idle is an English comdian best known as a member of the comedy group Monty Python. Kosevich, his wife, is a former model.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.