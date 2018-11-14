Firefighters battle a blaze at the Salvation Army Camp on Nov. 10, 2018, in Malibu, California. The Woolsey fire has burned over 70,000 acres and has reached the Pacific Coast at Malibu as it continues grow.

The Woolsey Fire resulted in more than a 250,000 evacuations across Los Angeles and Ventura counties after igniting on Nov. 8, spreading rapidly over the following days and growing to over 97,000 acres.

For those interested in helping victims of the Southern California fires, NBC4 has put together a list of resources:

The American Red Cross is taking donations to help fire victims by selecting "California Wildfires" for your donations here. You can also text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Also, those seeking resources related to the fires can find a list of evacuation centers at here and can download the organization's mobile Red Cross Emergency App for the most up-to-date alerts and information.

In addition, you can become a Red Cross volunteer here.

How to Donate to Help Animals

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation provides animal safe trialers that provide temporary shelters for pets whose owners are evacuated due to disasters. You can donate to the foundation's disaster relief efforts here.

You can also apply to volunteeer at the HSVC here.

Please check back. NBC4 will add more resources.