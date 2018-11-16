Hop on These Great National Fast Food Day Deals - NBC Southern California
Hop on These Great National Fast Food Day Deals

By Kimberly Solis and Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Calling all (fast) foodies! It’s National Fast Food Day which means you can score deals from some of your favorite fast food places.

    Arby’s

    Use this coupon to get a free order of small fries and drink with a purchase of a Smokehouse Brisket sandwich.

    Burger King

    Get a "buy one, get one free" deal when you buy a Whopper or a bacon, egg and cheese croissan’which through the Burger King app. Whopper meals and Crispy Chicken meals are $5.

    McDonald’s

    You can score a lot of deals through the app, such as: Get an order of small or medium fries for $1, buy a four piece of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and get the other one for $1, buy a medium or large McCafé to get the other one for just one cent, and more. Check out the McDonald’s app here. 

    Pizza Hut

    Pay just $5 for a menu item when you buy two or more from Pizza Hut’s deals list. Choose from a medium one-topping pizza, wings, pasta, desserts and more. 

    Sonic

    Use the Sonic app to get half off drinks and slushes. 

    Wendy’s

    Get two Dave’s single small combos for $10, o rbuy one Premium Chicken Sandwich and get one free. Other deals can be found in the Wendy’s app

    Chick-fil-A

    Skip the lines and use DoorDash with promo code CFADELIVERY after purchasing an order of $5 or more to get a free chicken sandwich, in participating cities.

    Popeye’s

    Get the Red Stick Chicken deal, chicken tenders marinated in a Tabasco pepper marinade, fries, a buttermilk biscuit and Pepper Ranch sauce all for $5. Download the Popeye’s app either on Google Play or the Apple Store for a free two-piece dinner with the purchase of a three-piece combo.

    Dairy Queen  

    The new Hungry Up deal, consisting of fries, a mini Blizzard and either a three, four, or five chicken strip meal for $4-$6, depending the amount of chicken strips you get, at participating locations. Download the Dairy Queen app for a small free Blizzard treat deal. 

