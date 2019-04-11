Kaiser Permanente South Bay on Lockdown After Report of Man With Gun - NBC Southern California
Kaiser Permanente South Bay on Lockdown After Report of Man With Gun

The LAPD stressed there was no active shooter, and the lockdown was a precaution.

By Heather Navarro

Published 46 minutes ago

    Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center was on lockdown after a report of a man with a gun, police said Thursday.

    The report came in around 12:45 p.m. of a man seen with a gun at the medical center located at 25825 S Vermont Ave in Harbor City.

    The Los Angeles Police Department responded and were investigating.

    The LAPD said there was no active shooter, and no man with a gun had been found.

    Kaiser Permanente said the medical center was on lockdown as a precaution.

    Police asked everyone to avoid the area for the time being. 

