Kaiser Permanente South Bay on Lockdown After Report of Man With Gun

Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center was on lockdown after a report of a man with a gun, police said Thursday.

The report came in around 12:45 p.m. of a man seen with a gun at the medical center located at 25825 S Vermont Ave in Harbor City.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded and were investigating.

The LAPD said there was no active shooter, and no man with a gun had been found.

Kaiser Permanente said the medical center was on lockdown as a precaution.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area for the time being.