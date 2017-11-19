Killer and Cult Leader Charles Manson Dead at 83

Charles Manson, the California drifter-turned-cult leader responsible for a string of murders that cast a dark pall over the summer of 1969, died Sunday night in a Kern County Hospital. He was 83.

Debra Tate, the sister of actress Sharon Tate, one of Manson's most famous victims, received a call from Corcoran State Prison telling her Manson died at 8:13 PM.

While Manson died of natural causes, Tate knew he had been sick for a long time and was "expecting" this.

Manson was recently taken to Bakersfield Hospital where he was being treated for intestinal bleeding since January. Surgery was recommended but it was later deemed too risky.

He had been locked up since his arrest in December 1969 following his conviction for orchestrating the murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. Some of his followers remain behind bars for their part in the killings. One, Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, attempted to kill President Gerald Ford, and was later released on parole in 2009.

Tate says she will make sure all of Manson's followers remain behind bars for the rest of their lives. “I’ve forgiven them, but that does not mean I’ve forgotten what they did … I will never forget,” she said.

One of America's most notorious criminals, Manson was known for the devotion he inspired in his "Manson Family" followers, who committed seven murders that terrified Los Angeles in the summer of 1969. The shaggy-haired convict had a flair for the dramatic, carving an "X" into his forehead during his trial and ordering his associates to do the same to broadcast their perceived outside status, as though they'd been "X"ed out of society. Manson later had the X transformed into a swastika.

No phrase better encapsulates the Manson Family's murder spree — and the fear it inspired during the summer when man landed on the moon — than the phrase "Helter Skelter," which was written in blood above two of their victims. Taken from the name of a Beatles song, it became the title of a book recounting the transfixing trial.

Michele Hanisee, President of the Association of DA's believes Vincent Bugliosi, the LA County District Attorney who prosecuted Charles Manson, had the most accurate summation: "Manson was an evil, sophisticated con man with twisted and warped moral values."

"Today, Manson's victims are the ones who should be remembered and mourned on the occasion of his death," Hanisee said.

Three female followers, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, were also convicted of murder and sentenced to death for the killings at two gruesome scenes. Another defendant, Charles "Tex" Watson, was convicted later.

All, including Manson, were spared execution when a U.S. Supreme Court ruling temporarily banned the death penalty in 1972.

Celebrity was deeply ingrained in the Manson case. Tate, star of 1967's "Valley of the Dolls," was 26 and pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her Beverly Hills home, leaving behind husband Roman Polanski, a director. An heir to the Folger family fortune was also killed in the stabbings and shootings.

Manson was obsessed with the Beatles and spent time with one of the Beach Boys before the murders. He inspired intense devotion among his followers at their high desert commune, then ordered them to kill. He once indicated in an interview that killing was his way of offering something to society.

"Maybe I should have killed for our five hundred people. Then I would have felt better, then I would have felt like I really offered society something," he said in a 1987 "Today" show interview.

Manson didn't shy away from the media. He spoke to reporters during his trial, in which he had his supporters stage sit-ins and other stunts, and continued to court the news after being in jail for years.

"If I wanted to kill somebody, I'd take this book and beat you to death with it, and I wouldn't feel a thing. It'd be just like walking to the drug store," he told "Today" 30 years ago.

He made headlines in 2015 when he applied for a marriage license to a 26-year-old who wrote to him in prison, but the wedding never happened. He was also cited for assault, possession of a weapon, threatening prison staff and possessing a cellphone, which he did on three different occasions, during his time in prison, according to the California Department of Corrections.

But he also repeatedly sought parole, and was denied all 12 times. He was next up for parole in 2027, when he would have been 92, according to the Department of Corrections.

