Yes, we're talking about playoffs.

The Rams are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2004, and the first time in Los Angeles since 1989. (The Raiders were the last LA-based NFL team to make the playoffs in 1993).

The team celebrated their first NFC West division title since 2003 in the visitor's locker room of Nissan Stadium on Sunday, as they donned their NFC West Champion shirts and hats, following a 27-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Now that the regular season is all but wrapped up, it's time for fans to direct their attention towards the postseason as tickets go on sale on Friday, December 29th.

Tickets were offered on Tuesday to current season ticket holders, and on Thursday will be offered to 2018 season ticket holders, and season ticket holders of the Rams new stadium in Inglewood set to open in 2020.

After all those presale tickets have been accounted for, the Rams will release the remaining tickets to the NFC Wild Card game on Friday at 10:00 AM PST.

Rams Chief Operating Office Kevin Demoff said that if the public wants to guarantee themselves playoff tickets, that they can place a deposit for 2018 season tickets or 2020 season tickets at the new stadium, and will have a presale opportunity on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The Rams will host one of four teams: The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons or Seattle Seahawks at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on either Saturday, January 6 or Sunday, January 7.

The NFL will announce the date and time of the playoff game following Week 17, which will also be when the Rams discover who their first round opponent will be.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can buy them at: therams.com/playoffs.