LAPD SUV Crashes at End of Stolen U-Haul Pursuit in Van Nuys

A police sport utility vehicle and at least two other cars crashed Monday morning in Van Nuys at the end of a pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul truck.

The pursuit started about 3:52 a.m. near Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue and ended with a crash at that intersection.

The stolen U-Haul driver got out of the truck and left the scene after crashing into a "fixed object," Sgt. Robert Martinez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys Station said. Officers were searching searched for the driver early Monday, Martinez said.

The officers involved in the crash with a pickup and car were hospitalized, he said. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Details about other injuries were not immediately available.

There has been a rash of thefts of U-Hauls recently, Martinez said, and officers have been on the lookout for the trucks.