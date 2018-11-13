Wall Collapses at Malibu Apartment, Nearly Striking Firefighters

Firefighters were battling a re-ignited fire at a Malibu apartment burned by the Woolsey Fire when part of the building collapse. Video was captured Monday Nov. 12, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fire re-ignited at an apartment complex in one of the areas hardest hit by the Woolsey Fire, leading to the thunderous partial collapse of the building as firefighters battled the flames.

No injuries were reported in the wall collapse at a multi-story building on Kanan Dume Road in Malibu. Firefighters can be heard yelling, "Watch out" as part of the apartment crashed down.

The Woolsey Fire, which began Thursday in eastern Ventura County, has burned about 93,700 acres and was 30 percent contained. Full containment is not expected until Thursday, Cal Fire said.

About 57,000 buildings remain under threat.

The continuing danger prompted Los Angeles County officials to re-issue a warning to residents in evacuated areas to stay away until conditions are deemed safe. While some evacuation orders for county communities remained in effect, all mandatory evacuation orders for the City of Los Angeles were lifted as of Monday night, authorities said.

"Although it may appear that fire threats have passed in some communities, officials warned that the situation remains unstable and can shift dangerously with changes in wind patterns and other unpredictable factors," the advisory noted.

Santa Ana winds were expected to continue. Winds of 25 to 35 mph were forecast to blow today with gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Those wind speeds are likely to drop to 25 to 30 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday with gusts to 40 mph.