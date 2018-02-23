Man Found Dead in Vehicle in Long Beach After Car Accident - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Man Found Dead in Vehicle in Long Beach After Car Accident

By Kevin LaBeach

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    LoudLabs News

    Police are investigating the shooting death of a person who was found dead in their car after an accident on Friday.

    Long Beach police responded to a vehicle accident shortly after midnight when they found the body in the car on the Anaheim Street on-ramp onto the 710 Freeway, according to Lt. Lance of the Long Beach Police Department. The person was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

    Anaheim Street will be closed until further notice while officials investigate the scene.

    Details on what led up to the crash and the shooting were not immediately available.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.


