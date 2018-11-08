Jesus Guzman, 34, is sought in connection with the discovery of human remains on a high desert property north of Los Angeles and a double murder from Feb. 20, 2018.

What to Know A man sought in connection with the discovery of human remains and a double murder died in a shootout with law enforcement.

Jesus "Chuy" Guzman was wanted in the slayings Feb. 20 of Gerardo "Jerry" De Luna and Mariano Campos.

He was also being sought in a grim discovery of skeletal remains found Oct. 11 in the 30000 block of 106th Street East in Littlerock.

A man wanted for multiple murders after human remains were discovered in Littlerock died in a shootout with law enforcement in Inyo County, NBC4 has learned.

Jesus "Chuy" Guzman, 34, who was also wanted in a Riverside County double murder, died Thursday, law enforcement confirmed.

Guzman was wanted in connection with the killings of Gerardo "Jerry" De Luna and Mariano Campos Feb. 20, officials said.

Law enforcement officials strengthened the search for Guzman Oct. 11 after human skeletal remains were discovered buried next to the burned out shell of a home in the 30000 block of 106th Street East.

Man Sought in Human Remains Investigation

Sheriff's department investigators are searching for a man in connection with human remains found in the high desert north of Los Angeles. Kim Tobin reports for Today in LA on Monday Oct. 15, 2018. (Published Monday, Oct. 15, 2018)

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed there were multiple victims buried in the area, but the causes of death were not immediately available.

It wasn't clear how authorities discovered the remains, but neighbors said investigators had been coming out to the home multiple times before the discovery was announced.

The sheriff's department would not reveal if the disappearance of two men and a woman in the area in January were linked to the remains.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a $20,000 reward in April for information in the disappearance of Jose Lara, 65; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu.

City News Service contributed to this report.