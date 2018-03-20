Marvel Land Soaring to Disney California Adventure

A new Super Hero-themed land will begin recruiting guests in 2020 at Disneyland Resort, with even more new experiences to follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be joined by Spider-Man and the Avengers in what will become a completely immersive Super Hero universe at Disney California Adventure park. This new land will be anchored by the popular attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (Disney/Marvel)

What to Know Opening in 2020

Headed for where a bug's land currently sits

Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong will also receive Avengers-themed experiences

Generally, and we're just going with widely shared opinion here, you really don't know when you'll see an Avenger.

We're not talking at the cinema, because if you're at an Avengers film, you know you'll see an Avenger, and likely several.

We're referring to the real world here. Because one day you could be walking down a city street, and there, up above, is Iron Man, battling some baddie from another galaxy, and Captain America and Black Panther and Black Widow are rushing by you to join the fracas.

You had zero idea that was going to happen, did you? Yeah. None.

But you will know, now, that the Avengers are on their way, when you will see Avengers and the brand-new Avengers area planned for Disney California Adventure. For the just-announced date, or at least the year, is right on the official Disneyland blog: 2020.

That's when the Marvel-themed land is expected to open at the Anaheim theme park, "a completely immersive Super Hero universe" in the area "...that is currently occupied by 'a bug's land.'"

Marvel Themed Entertainment and Marvel Studios are Disney's partners on the major project, a project that is looking to "...begin recruiting guests in 2020."

The Disneyland blog reports that a bug's land will shutter at the close of summer 2018; "It's Tough to Be a Bug" wrapped on March 19.

Disneyland Resort isn't the only place readying fresh Avenger experiences; Marvel-cool sights and happenings are also ahead for Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

Of course, a beloved group of superheroes have already decamped to that corner of Disney California Adventure, at Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! Soon, though, Star-Lord and Gamora and Groot will have some superheroic friends in their neck of the neighborhood.

Well, "soon" is a couple of years away, yes.

If 2020 seems as far-off as a distant planet, take heart, for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge zooms into Disneyland Park in 2019, while Pixar Pier debuts at Disney California Adventure on June 23, 2018.

