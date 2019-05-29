It's Not the Jackpot, But a Lottery Ticket Sold in South El Monte is Still Worth a Whopping $2.5M - NBC Southern California
It's Not the Jackpot, But a Lottery Ticket Sold in South El Monte is Still Worth a Whopping $2.5M

A lottery ticket sold at a Southern California store matches five of six numbers

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

    What to Know

    • A ticket that matched five of six numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $2,510,032

    • The ticket was sold at Home Mart on Garvey Avenue in South El Monte

    • The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is $444 million

    Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a convenience store in South El Monte matched five of six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

    It wasn't the jackpot, estimated at about $418 million for the drawing, but the ticket is worth a healthy chunk of money -- $2,510,032 to be exact. The only ticket that matched five numbers -- 9, 21, 34, 42, 50 -- was sold at Home Mart on Garvey Avenue in South El Monte.

    The store qualifies as one of the California Lottery's "Lucky Retailers."

    Three tickets matched four numbers and the Mega number of 21 in Tuesday's drawing. 

    The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is $444 million. 

