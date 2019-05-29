Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a convenience store in South El Monte matched five of six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

It wasn't the jackpot, estimated at about $418 million for the drawing, but the ticket is worth a healthy chunk of money -- $2,510,032 to be exact. The only ticket that matched five numbers -- 9, 21, 34, 42, 50 -- was sold at Home Mart on Garvey Avenue in South El Monte.

The store qualifies as one of the California Lottery's "Lucky Retailers."

Three tickets matched four numbers and the Mega number of 21 in Tuesday's drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is $444 million.