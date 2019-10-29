Just in time for National Cat Day, the Michelson Found Animals "Catty Wagon" stopped by NBCLA on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Happy National Cat Day!

In honor of the "holiday," the nonprofit Michelson Found Animals stopped by to show off their "Catty Wagon."

The Catty Wagon is a mobile adoption clinic that stops at places and events around the Greater Los Angeles area where people can adopt a new (or two) furry family members.

The yellow truck, which is decorated with whiskers and cat ears, is a former foodtruck that was converted into a mobile pet adoption vehicle.

Denisse Cobian of the Michelson Found Animals Foundation says that the priority of the foundation is to find a good home for the kittens in the shelters.

If you're unable to adopt, fosters are also needed. The foundation is always looking for volunteers who can take care of kittens for a short time, until they are old enough to get their vaccines, Cobian said.

From now until the end of October, you can adopt a kitten for a donation of $50 or an adult cat for $25 at their Adopt & Shop Culver City or Lakewood locations.