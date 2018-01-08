National Championship Memes: The Best Jokes as Alabama Pulls Off Epic Comeback Over Georgia - NBC Southern California
National Championship Memes: The Best Jokes as Alabama Pulls Off Epic Comeback Over Georgia

The best memes and jokes from Alabama's incredible comeback over the Georgia Bulldogs, 26-23 in OT, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

By Michael Duarte

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    NCAA Officials get ready for overtime between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    What an amazing National Championship game. 

    The Alabama Crimson Tide came from behind to stun the Georgia Bulldogs, 26-23, in the National Championship Game in Atlanta on Monday night. 

    Freshman quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, entered the game at halftime, and brought the Tide back from a 13-0 deficit, capping off the comeback with a 41-yard TD pass in overtime to lift Alabama to its fifth national title in nine seasons.

    Head coach Nick Saban earns his sixth National Championship, tying him with former Alabama coach Bear Bryant for the most title in NCAA history. 

    Here are the best memes and jokes from the game: 

    Donald Trump doesn't know the words to National Anthem:

    Atlanta based rap group, Migos, rocking on the sideline of the National Championship Game: 

    Nick Chubb and Sony Michel went missing in the first half: 

    UCF scored the same amount of points as Alabama in the first half: 

    Lane Kiffin was needed in the first half for Alabama: 

    Nick Saban at halftime:

    First half highlights of Georgia Kicker "Hot Rod": 

    The Alabama offense in first half:

    Alabama had a secret weapon in the second half: 

    Alabama missed a game-winning field goal: 

    A team from Georgia blew a 20-7 lead in Atlanta:

    What's a meme article without the Michael Jordan cry face:

