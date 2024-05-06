Topps Tour Truck visits Dodger Stadium during weekend sweep of Braves

As the sun began its descent behind the San Gabriel Mountains last Friday evening, a buzz of electricity filled the air at Dodger Stadium.

To begin with, the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers were returning home for a showdown with the NL-East leading Atlanta Braves.

It wasn't just a battle of baseball's best, but two juggernauts who have been above and beyond the two best teams in baseball over the past five seasons. They met in the playoffs three times over that span and in back-to-back National League Championship Series in 2020 and 2021.

The winner of each of those series went on to win the World Series.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

So naturally, with all eyes on Chavez Ravine for the weekend, the Topps Tour Truck had to get in on the action as well.

The Topps Tour Truck is in the midst of a nationwide tour during the 182-game MLB season. Its goal is to stop at all 32 MLB ballparks along the way. None better, than the one high atop the mountains looking down on Downtown Los Angeles. The one surrounded by the Hollywood sign, palm trees, sunshine, and cotton candy sunsets. The third oldest stadium in baseball, and the one nicknamed "Blue Heaven on Earth."

So on Friday, May 3, the Topps Truck rolled into town, ready to dazzle Dodger fans with a spectacle of baseball nostalgia and modern excitement.

Promised an evening of fun, games, baseball cards, and of course, Dodger baseball, fans and collectors alike flocked to the newly remodeled Center Field Plaza, drawn in by the allure of the newest Topps Series 1 trading cards and an opportunity to take home some exclusive giveaways.

Andrew Curtis, one of the Topperators steering the Topps Truck Tour across the nation, shared his enthusiasm for the tour's grand revival with NBC LA on that day.

"This year for the Topps Truck Tour, we’re going to be hitting all 30 MLB stadiums," he exclaimed, his eyes sparkling with anticipation. "We’ll have corn hole set-up, a big photo frame for fans to pretend they’re on a Topps baseball card, and of course, thousands of free Topps baseball cards for everyone!"

A detailed view of a container of Topps baseballs to be given away during the 2024 Topps Truck Tour.

Dodger Stadium provided the perfect backdrop for the evening's celebrations. Nestled in between a Dodger blue fire truck serving cold beverages on tap, and a vintage airstream RV filled to the brim with apparel, Curtis couldn't contain his excitement about being back at the Ravine.

"Chavez Ravine is such a great venue in general," he remarked with a smile. "Our first visit to Dodger Stadium last year was fantastic, and I'm thrilled to be back here under the famous Blue Heaven sign. Plus, the Southern California weather always adds to the magic!"

As the evening unfolded, Dodger fans were treated to more than just baseball cards. Curtis and his team were on hand to distribute free sample packs of Topps newest collection as well as other prizes like rally towels, bags, and more.

Fans take cards during The 2024 Topps Truck Tour promotion outside of Dodger Stadium on Friday, May 3 in Los Angeles, California.

"We always look forward to having fans stop by the Topps Truck before the game," said Curtis sparking with joy and nostalgia. "It's about sharing the love of the game and creating memorable experiences for everyone."

Reflecting on the highlights of the tour so far, Curtis couldn't help but recall the excitement of past events. "Petco Park was a big hit," he recalled. "And Spring Training in Florida was a blast this year!"

But amidst the whirlwind of tour stops and fan interactions, Curtis cherished the personal stories that made each event special.

"One year at the Little League World Series, we had a grandfather and grandson visit the Topps Truck," Curtis shared, his eyes gleaming with fondness. "The grandson had the entire Topps 1953 set in a binder. It was a piece of family history, and they were so excited to share it with us and other fans. They left a couple of duplicates on our 'Take One, Leave One' wall, spreading the joy of collecting to others."

As the Dodgers took the field, the Topps Truck Tour continued to weave its magic, bringing smiles, memories, and the timeless joy of baseball to all who gathered under the stars at Dodger Stadium.

The game didn't disappoint as well. The Dodgers defeated the Braves 4-3 in an extra-innings marathon that saw rookie Andy Pages record his first career walk-off RBI during his first-career four-hit game. As his teammates poured onto the field to celebrate the fireworks began to erupt in the night sky. Overall it was a perfect evening for Dodger baseball.