Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with two home runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series.

Ohtani launched a hanging curveball from Braves started Max Fried 412 feet over the center field fence for a two-run homer in the first inning.

Shohei Ohtani has homered in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/4XMyuB1RZb — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2024

He added a pair of singles in the third and the sixth before leading off the eighth inning with a 464-foot blast off reliever A.J. Minter deep into the left-center field bleachers.

It was Ohtani’s first multihomer game with the Dodgers and the 17th of his career. His four hits also tied a career-high. He is now tied for the major league lead with 10 home runs this season.

Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run homer and James Paxton took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Dodgers. Paxton (4-0) finished with 6 2/3 innings pitched, five hits and one run allowed, two walks and three strikeouts to remain unbeaten on the season.

Marcell Ozuna homered for the Braves, who have lost five of their last six. Fried (2-1) pitched seven innings, allowed four hits and four runs, walked three and struck out seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Evan Phillips was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, with a right hamstring strain. RHP Blake Treinen was activated from the 15-day IL after missing the start of the season with a bruised lung and fractured ribs.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (2-1, 1.50 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game series against Boston on Tuesday.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00) makes his first start since June 2022 in the opener of a three-game series against Miami on Monday.