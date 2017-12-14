New Evacuations Ordered as Thomas Fire Continues to Burn

A 32-year-old CalFire veteran died fighting the fourth largest fire in state history. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know The blaze scorched 249,500 acres through its destructive path and is now 35 percent contained.

930 buildings have been destroyed with at least 700 of them being homes.

Full containment is expected by Jan. 7, 2018.

A mandatory evacuation order was ordered Thursday night in the Fillmore area as the Thomas Fire continued to burn in Ventura County.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area of Sespe Creek to the west, Burson Ranch to the east, the Los Padres Forest boundary to the north and the Fillmore City limits to the south.

An advisory has been issued by the city of Fillmore for the areas from Second Street north on Island View, west on Fourth Street to A Street, north to Goodenough Road and north to Levee.



The Thomas fire burned into its 10th day Thursday. It claimed the life of a 32-year-old Cory Iverson of Escondido, a CalFire engineer from northern San Diego County.

He died near Fillmore while helping battle the inferno, which has spread over nearly 250,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures.