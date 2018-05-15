A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday, May 14, 2018 after a confrontation, according to sheriff's deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man killed Monday evening in the parking lot of a Cudahy strip mall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Atlantic Avenue, officials said. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died. He was reportedly involved in a confrontation at the scene prior to the stabbing, according to LACSD.

Details on the attacker’s appearance were not immediately available. Officials are looking into the possibility of the fatality being gang-related.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact the LACSD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or online.



